Big Fun! Heathers The Musical Announces North American Tour for 2027

Dang, dang, diggity-dang-a-dang! Heathers The Musical will launch a North American tour in 2027, premiering at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland May 15–22. The production will play more than 35 cities over multiple touring seasons. Further cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on the 1989 cult film, Heathers follows Veronica Sawyer as she gets taken under the wings of the Heathers at Westerberg High, attaining the popularity she’s always dreamed of—until J.D. shows up. Featuring book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers is directed off-Broadway by Andy Fickman.

The off-Broadway production opened at New World Stages on June 30, 2025, and currently stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Lisa Ann Walter as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The musical features choreography by Gary Lloyd, additional choreography by Stephanie Klemons, set and costume design by David Shields, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson. Music supervisor is Will Joy, music director is Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, fight director is Lisa Connell and intimacy coordinator is Rebecca Reaney. Taylor Haven Holt serves as associate director.