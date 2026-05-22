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First Look at Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and Corbin Bleu in The Great Gatsby on Broadway

Eva Noblezada returns as Daisy Buchanan opposite real-life husband Reeve Carney and Broadway favorite Corbin Bleu

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • May 22, 2026
Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Jay Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Eva Noblezada has returned to Broadway’s The Great Gatsby as Daisy Buchanan alongside her real-life husband Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby
  • Corbin Bleu, who originated Nick Carraway in the musical’s West End production, now stars in the Broadway cast
  • New production photos offer a first look at the leading trio in the hit Broadway adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel

The green light keeps blazing on Broadway in The Great Gatsby, a Jazz Age spectacle based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel. Eva Noblezada originated the role of Daisy Buchanan and recently returned to the hit production for another round of champagne. She is joined by her real-life husband, Reeve Carney, who takes on the title character. High School Musical alum and Broadway darling Corbin Bleu performs alongside the couple as voyeur du jour Nick Carraway, having originated the part in the show’s West End staging. They are joined by original cast member Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker and Broadway favorites John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim. 

New production shots show the talented company bringing the Roaring Twenties to the 2020s. Have a scroll and then check out the full gallery, old sport!

Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby and Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
View the Full Gallery Here


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John Behlmann

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Reeve Carney

Linedy Genao

Eva Noblezada

Samantha Pauly

Charlie Pollock

Matthew Saldívar
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