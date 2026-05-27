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Liberation Cast and Creatives Reflect on the Tony-Nominated Play's Broadway Journey

Whitney White discusses her history-making nod, while Bess Wohl, Susannah Flood, Betsy Aidem and Qween Jean celebrate the play’s five Tony nominations

The Broadway Show
by Sophia Rubino • May 27, 2026
Susannah Flood and Betsy Aidem in "Liberation"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • Bess Wohl's Liberation earned five 2026 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play
  • Director Whitney White, costume designer Qween Jean and actresses Susannah Flood and Betsy Aidem are also nominated
  • White reflects on becoming the first Black woman nominated twice for Best Direction of a Play, calling the experience "life-changing"

We’re highlighting the 2026 play Tony nominees this week on The Broadway Show! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Managing Editor Beth Stevens met with the consciousness-raising crew behind Liberation, which has five total Tony nominations, including Best Play. Bess Wohl’s Pulitzer Prize winner was directed by Tony nominee Whitney White and starred Tony nominee Susannah Flood, with Tony nominee Betsy Aidem, Audrey Corsa, Kayla Davion, Kristolyn Lloyd, Irene Sofia Lucio, Charlie Thurston and Adina Verson. The fabulous 1970s costumes were designed with flair by two-time Tony nominee Qween Jean.

Liberation marks White's second Tony nod, following her 2024 nomination for Jaja's African Hair Braiding. She is also the first African American woman to be nominated twice for Best Direction of a Play. “It's been life-changing,” White says. “When I read Liberation for the first time, it was undeniable to me. Bess Wohl's language and characters just leapt off the page, and I knew everyone else would see what I saw. It's been an incredible journey with her, and I couldn't be more proud.”

Watch the video below to hear more from White, as well Wohl, Flood, Aidem and Qween Jean ahead of the ceremony on June 7:

Star Files

Betsy Aidem

Susannah Flood

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