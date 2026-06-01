Giant’s Aya Cash Once Had a Deeply Questionable Red Carpet Strategy

Being a Tony nominee can feel a little like picking up a second job for awards season. There are wardrobe decisions, red carpets, interviews and the occasional silly question. Not that we would ever ask one of those.

So naturally, we asked this year’s nominees to reveal their red carpet secret weapons. The answers ranged from humming for self-regulation to pharmaceuticals to comfortable shoes. But Giant star Aya Cash delivered perhaps the most delightfully chaotic response of all, recalling that early in her career, she believed maniacal laughter was the key to working a photo line. Yes, she demonstrates it. No, we would not recommend trying this at your next event.