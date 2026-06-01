 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Giant’s Aya Cash Once Had a Deeply Questionable Red Carpet Strategy

Broadway stars reveal the tricks that get them through awards season

Videos
by Beth Stevens • Jun 1, 2026
Aya Cash

What to Know

  • Broadway stars share must-haves that help them survive awards season
  • Giant star Aya Cash recalls believing maniacal laughter was the key to working a photo line early in her career
  • Nominees shouted out humming exercises, pharmaceuticals and strategically deployed sweat-soppers

Being a Tony nominee can feel a little like picking up a second job for awards season. There are wardrobe decisions, red carpets, interviews and the occasional silly question. Not that we would ever ask one of those.

So naturally, we asked this year’s nominees to reveal their red carpet secret weapons. The answers ranged from humming for self-regulation to pharmaceuticals to comfortable shoes. But Giant star Aya Cash delivered perhaps the most delightfully chaotic response of all, recalling that early in her career, she believed maniacal laughter was the key to working a photo line. Yes, she demonstrates it. No, we would not recommend trying this at your next event.

Related Shows

Giant

from $96.84

Star Files

Aya Cash

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway’s Fan Favorites Shine in Exclusive 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Portraits
  2. How a 30-Year Friendship Helped Nathan Lane Find Willy Loman
  3. Exclusive: Watch the New Trailer for Phantom of the Opera North American Tour
Back to Top