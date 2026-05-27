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The Book of Mormon Resumes Broadway Performances May 27 Following Eugene O’Neill Theatre Fire

Kevin Clay, Diego Enrico and Sydney Quildon lead the Broadway cast of the hit musical comedy

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • May 27, 2026
Kevin Clay as Elder Price and Derrick Williams as General in "The Book of Mormon"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

What to Know

  • The Book of Mormon resumes Broadway performances at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on May 27
  • A May 4 fire in the theater’s spotlight booth caused a three-week production shutdown for repairs
  • Producers and ATG Entertainment confirmed the theater has been safely restored

Following a fire at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on May 4, The Book of Mormon resumes performances on May 27. Performances were halted for three weeks after the fire, which was isolated to the theater’s spotlight booth.

"The producers of The Book of Mormon and ATG Entertainment, the owner and operator of the O’Neill, are grateful to all of the teams who worked diligently to get the theatre returned to operation quickly and safely, and cannot wait to welcome audiences back," a May 26 statement said.

The Book of Mormon currently stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham and Sydney Quildon as Nabulungi, with Charlie Franklin as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi. 

The winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the comedy tells the tale of a pair of mismatched Mormon missionaries who are sent to spread the word in a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get: Uganda. But upon their arrival in Africa, Elders Price and Cunningham learn that a successful mission may not be as easy as they expected.

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