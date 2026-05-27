Heathers The Musical Welcomes Ava DeMary and Jeannette Bayardelle to the Cast

School is still in session! On June 24, Ava DeMary and Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will join Heathers The Musical as Heather McNamara and Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, respectively. Elizabeth Teeter will play her final performance as Heather McNamara on June 21, and Lisa Ann Walter takes her last bow as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom on June 22.

DeMary has appeared on Broadway in Evita, Billy Elliot: The Musical and Matilda. On screen, she can be seen in Sweethearts, After Yang, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, New Amsterdam and Elsbeth.

Bayardelle received a Tony nomination for her performance in Girl From the North Country. She was in the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple, later stepping into the role of Celie. Her other Broadway credits include Hair and & Juliet.

Heathers currently stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza as Jason "J.D." Dean, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Teeter as Heather McNamara, Walter as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Based on the 1989 film, Heathers The Musical is scheduled to run off-Broadway at New World Stages through September 6.

Get tickets to Heathers The Musical!