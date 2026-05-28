Schmigadoon! to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

You’ll soon be able to travel to the Golden Age town of Schmigadoon simply by pressing play. Schmigadoon! will release an original Broadway cast recording this summer. More details on the album, including preorder, digital and physical release dates, will be announced soon.

The album will be produced by Theatrical Rights Worldwide in partnership with Joy Machine Records. Music and lyrics are by 2026 Tony Award nominee Cinco Paul. Orchestrations are by 2026 Tony nominees Doug Besterman and Mike Morris. Music direction is by Steven Malone and music supervision and arrangements are by David Chase.

With a book penned by Paul and direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on April 20. The production is nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A North American tour, launching in September 2027, was recently announced.

The recording will feature stars Alex Brightman, Tony nominee Sara Chase, Tony nominee Ana Gasteyer, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ayaan Diop, Ivan Hernandez, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz and Maulik Pancholy. Ensemble members Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn McClelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris and Zachary Downer will also be featured on the album.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!