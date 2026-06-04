Schmigadoon! Nominee Ana Gasteyer Thinks Fellow Tony Hopefuls Could Use Hypnotherapy

Awards season is kind of like the holiday season: there’s a lot of carousing and parties, people get dressed up, everyone says they’re crazy busy, and there’s a lot of praying. Also, gifts. Who could forget gifts? Broadway folks love giving and getting little presents, so we asked the nominees what they would like to offer their fellow hopefuls.

The responses ranged from the obvious reactions to the grueling eight-shows-a-week grind, with suggestions like sleep, massages and warm baths. But Schmigadoon! nominee Ana Gasteyer went a step beyond the standard spa day. She’d like to gift the nominees hypnotherapy. Maybe she’s picked up a few woo-woo tendencies from her SNL pal Rachel Dratch, who is nominated for The Rocky Horror Show.

Naturally, we had to look into the benefits of hypnotherapy in case a gift certificate from the resident busybody of Schmigadoon! ever comes our way. Turns out hypnotherapy has been used to help ease symptoms connected to everything from arthritis and migraines to fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome. At this point in the season, most nominees would probably volunteer to be hypnotized on the spot. Who could ask for anything more?