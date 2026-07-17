Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Experience the Thrills of MJ on Broadway

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. Our 10-week Summer Blockbusters series moonwalks on with the Michael Jackson musical MJ, now playing at the Neil Simon Theatre. Prepare for a thriller night on Broadway by getting the lowdown on the Dangerous World Tour, reading an interview with two-time Pulitzer prize-winning book writer Lynn Nottage and discovering jaw-dropping backstage secrets in the five special features below.
A-B-C, Easy as 1-2-3: MJ by the Numbers
From Mick Jagger to Michael Jackson: MJ Star Sasha Allen's Incredible Career
5 Secrets About MJ on Broadway With Brandon Lee Harris
Scribe Lynn Nottage on the 'Delicious Challenge' of Bringing Michael Jackson to Broadway With MJ
MJ Star Matte Martinez Shares the Broadway Shows That Shaped Him on Broadway My Way
Get tickets to MJ!