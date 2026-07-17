Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Experience the Thrills of MJ on Broadway

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. Our 10-week Summer Blockbusters series moonwalks on with the Michael Jackson musical MJ, now playing at the Neil Simon Theatre. Prepare for a thriller night on Broadway by getting the lowdown on the Dangerous World Tour, reading an interview with two-time Pulitzer prize-winning book writer Lynn Nottage and discovering jaw-dropping backstage secrets in the five special features below.

Matte Martinez and the company of "MJ" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A-B-C, Easy as 1-2-3: MJ by the Numbers

Sasha Allen (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

From Mick Jagger to Michael Jackson: MJ Star Sasha Allen's Incredible Career

Brandon Lee Harris

5 Secrets About MJ on Broadway With Brandon Lee Harris

Lynn Nottage (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Scribe Lynn Nottage on the 'Delicious Challenge' of Bringing Michael Jackson to Broadway With MJ

Matte Martinez

MJ Star Matte Martinez Shares the Broadway Shows That Shaped Him on Broadway My Way

Get tickets to MJ!