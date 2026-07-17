 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Experience the Thrills of MJ on Broadway

Go behind the curtain with cast interviews, insider stories, fun facts and everything you need to know before seeing the hit musical

Features
by Jamie Kravitz • Jul 17, 2026
Matte Martinez as MJ and the Broadway cast of "MJ"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Our 10-week Broadway Summer Blockbusters series continues with MJ on Broadway
  • Explore exclusive cast interviews, backstage secrets, fun facts and MJ by the numbers
  • Hear from Lynn Nottage, Sasha Allen, Matte Martinez and Brandon Lee Harris in five exclusive features

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. Our 10-week Summer Blockbusters series moonwalks on with the Michael Jackson musical MJ, now playing at the Neil Simon Theatre. Prepare for a thriller night on Broadway by getting the lowdown on the Dangerous World Tour, reading an interview with two-time Pulitzer prize-winning book writer Lynn Nottage and discovering jaw-dropping backstage secrets in the five special features below.

Matte Martinez and the company of "MJ" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A-B-C, Easy as 1-2-3: MJ by the Numbers

Read Here!

 

Sasha Allen (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

From Mick Jagger to Michael Jackson: MJ Star Sasha Allen's Incredible Career

Read Here!

 

Brandon Lee Harris

5 Secrets About MJ on Broadway With Brandon Lee Harris

Read Here!

 

Lynn Nottage (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Scribe Lynn Nottage on the 'Delicious Challenge' of Bringing Michael Jackson to Broadway With MJ

Read Here!

 

Matte Martinez

MJ Star Matte Martinez Shares the Broadway Shows That Shaped Him on Broadway My Way

Read Here!

 

Get tickets to MJ!

Related Shows

MJ

from $74.59

Star Files

Sasha Allen

Brandon Lee Harris

Matte Martinez

Articles Trending Now

  1. Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington and More Celebrate Opening Night of The Whoopi Monologues
  2. From Mick Jagger to Michael Jackson: MJ Star Sasha Allen's Incredible Career
  3. A-B-C, Easy as 1-2-3: MJ by the Numbers
Back to Top