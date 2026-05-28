Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Star Christiani Pitts’ First Tony Nomination Arrives Right on Time

Ten years ago, Christiani Pitts made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of A Bronx Tale. By 2018, she had graduated to leading lady status, fielding the advances of a prehistoric ape as the heroine of King Kong. Now, she’s starring in the musical comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as Robin Rainey, which has earned Pitts her first Tony nomination.

In a conversation with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal at the Grand Salon at the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York, Pitts relays how this recognition has arrived right on schedule. “It feels so good to be in this moment. I’m where I'm supposed to be and I feel settled. Robin, she's so real, and she's so grounded in who she is, even though she's struggling to figure out what it is. It feels like the biggest blessing. The character and the person have met at such a good time in my life.”



In Two Strangers, Pitts plays a beleaguered New Yorker who is tasked with looking after an overzealous Brit (Sam Tutty) in the lead-up to her sister’s wedding. Pitts and Tutty are the sole performers in the production, which Pitts says intensifies their relationship to the audience. “The show is definitely slightly different every night because the audience is the third character. It feels like community, like we're all in this journey together. Y'all are rooting for us,” Pitts expresses.

Christiani Pitts (Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

The way Pitts received news of her nomination was something of an emotional rollercoaster. “I just dropped [my daughter] Zora off. I was leaving her Pre-K, minding my business. I thought I had time before the nominations. I didn't. So my phone started blowing up. I was in the middle of the sidewalk and I couldn't believe it. [With my] imposter syndrome, I had to get home. I had to sit, I had to read it with my own eyes and then I called my mom and my dad.” The reality of the nomination had quite the impact on Pitts: “I've never cried that hard. I was so emotional.”

The waterworks didn’t stop there. Recalling her parents' reaction, Pitts shares, “My mom was praying as if we were in church. I'm talking about hands up, praying, thanking God and crying. My dad was so proud. I've had this dream forever, and my family has always taken it seriously. They've poured so much. They probably thank God that all the times I made them do shows in the basement have paid off, because I wasn't playing. I had them in full costume and I remember them being like, ‘This is supposed to be fun.’ I said, ‘Says who? This is the Christmas production.'”

Though everyone in her category is a first-time nominee, Pitts emphasizes that the assembled group of leading actresses are far from novices. “We're new to the category, but we're not new to this business and to this craft, which I love because you can look to your left and to your right and you're like, ‘I just love your dedication to the work.’ I feel like that doesn't always happen. We're new to this, but we're all just so seasoned.”

Invoking the sentiments of her category mate Caissie Levy, Pitts says, “We're all on this journey together and it's a celebration first. Like Caissie said so beautifully, everything else is just icing.” It’s a fitting remark for Broadway’s resident cake carrier.

GET TO KNOW THE TONY FIRST-TIMERS

Left to Right: MARLA MINDELLE - Titanique | CAISSIE LEVY - Ragtime | CHRISTIANI PITTS - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) | STEPHANIE HSU - The Rocky Horror Show | SARA CHASE - Schmigadoon!

Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com

Watch the June 3 episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, highlighting all five first-time Tony nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and check out the complete gallery of photos from our exclusive Broadway.com photo shoot below.

The Broadway Show Credits: Directed by Zack R. Smith | Producers: Paul Wontorek and Beth Stevens | Senior Producers: Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan | Videographers: Jessica Arena, Pablo Esteves, Eddie Lebron, Nick Shakra and Ryan Windess | Audio: Drew James | Gaffer: Alicia Esposito

Photo Credits: Photography by Jenny Anderson | Photo Assistants: Laurel Hinton, Lindsey Kelly and Shawn Salley | Location: The Grand Salon at the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York

Hair and Makeup Credits: Morgan Blaul, L. Monique Rance, Rachel Roberts and Angella Valentine

Styling Credits: Styling: Emma Pritchard | Top and Pants: Et Ochs | Earrings and Bangles: Bonheur Jewelry | Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Get tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)!