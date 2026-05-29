Tickets Now on Sale for Raúl Esparza’s Return to Broadway in Galileo

Tickets are now on sale for Galileo on Broadway, an original musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei. Four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza will star in the title role, marking his first Broadway appearance in more than 13 years, alongside Jeremy Kushnier and Joy Woods. Performances begin on November 10 at the Shubert Theatre, with opening night set for December 6.

The starry production will be directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer. The original rock score is by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, with a book by Danny Strong. Choreography is by David Neumann. Mayer helms the current revival of Chess on Broadway, featuring a new book written by Strong.

Music supervision and orchestrations are by Brian Usifer, set design is by Tony winner Rachel Hauck, costume design is by Tony winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design is by Tony winner Kevin Adams, sound design is by John Shivers and video & projection design is by Ethan Tobman (Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Beyoncé’s "Lemonade").

Galileo is a new work about the maverick scientist whose astronomical discoveries revolutionized humanity’s understanding of the universe. When his breakthroughs stir up controversy, Galileo must defend his findings before the most powerful religious institution in the world. The musical had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2024. A one-performance reading led by Esparza took place in June 2019 at the Susan Stein Shiva Theater in Poughkeepsie, New York. Additional casting will be announced.

Get tickets to Galileo!