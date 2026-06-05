Titanique Tony Nominee Layton Williams on His Cinderella Story From Billy Elliot to Broadway

Following an Olivier-winning turn in the West End, Layton Williams has stepped back into the role of The Iceberg for Titanique’s Broadway run. The splash hit musical has racked up four Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Williams' hilarious, high-octane performance.

Having triumphed stateside, Williams is walking on sunshine, even amid the grime of the Big Apple. “They say if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere," Williams tells Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. "I'm corny, I'm still listening to them songs, skipping through the smelly streets. I just cannot believe my luck. It's been so magical. What an introduction. The love has been unbelievable. The first time I did a press thing, everyone was a stranger and now it feels like this Broadway family. It's fabulous.”

Though this marks Williams’ Broadway debut, the actor began performing professionally as a child after he was plucked from his small town to play the title role of Billy Elliot in the West End. Reflecting on his career beginnings, Williams says, “I keep thinking about it because 20 years ago, at this very moment, I was in rehearsals for Billy Elliot. Billy set me up to sing at that level. Listen, there's clips and tricks and dips thanks to that show. The show is a Cinderella story and my story is Billy Elliot. I'm from a very humble background. Nothing was ever spoon-fed to me, I had to fight for every single thing that I got. So to make it here is quite emotional.”

With a West End past informing his Broadway present, Williams looks to the years ahead of him. “I hope future Layton is still thriving, still happy and able to bring some joy to people in whatever form,” he says. “Future Layton will never not be blinged out. I need my jewelry!”

Watch the full interview below!



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