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Titanique Tony Nominee Layton Williams on His Cinderella Story From Billy Elliot to Broadway

The West End alum talks Broadway, bling and playing The Iceberg in the Tony-nominated musical

Features
by Jonah de Forest • Jun 5, 2026
Layton Williams as The Iceberg with the cast of "Titanique"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • Layton Williams earned a Tony nomination for playing The Iceberg in Titanique, the Céline Dion-fueled musical comedy that retells James Cameron’s Titanic through her hit songs
  • Following his Olivier-winning run in the West End production, Williams makes his Broadway debut in the four-time Tony-nominated musical
  • Williams reflects on his “Cinderella story,” from growing up in Bury and starring in Billy Elliot as a child to finding a Broadway family in New York

Following an Olivier-winning turn in the West End, Layton Williams has stepped back into the role of The Iceberg for Titaniques Broadway run. The splash hit musical has racked up four Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Williams' hilarious, high-octane performance.

Having triumphed stateside, Williams is walking on sunshine, even amid the grime of the Big Apple. “They say if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere," Williams tells Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. "I'm corny, I'm still listening to them songs, skipping through the smelly streets. I just cannot believe my luck. It's been so magical. What an introduction. The love has been unbelievable. The first time I did a press thing, everyone was a stranger and now it feels like this Broadway family. It's fabulous.”

Though this marks Williams’ Broadway debut, the actor began performing professionally as a child after he was plucked from his small town to play the title role of Billy Elliot in the West End. Reflecting on his career beginnings, Williams says, “I keep thinking about it because 20 years ago, at this very moment, I was in rehearsals for Billy Elliot. Billy set me up to sing at that level. Listen, there's clips and tricks and dips thanks to that show. The show is a Cinderella story and my story is Billy Elliot. I'm from a very humble background. Nothing was ever spoon-fed to me, I had to fight for every single thing that I got. So to make it here is quite emotional.”

With a West End past informing his Broadway present, Williams looks to the years ahead of him. “I hope future Layton is still thriving, still happy and able to bring some joy to people in whatever form,” he says. “Future Layton will never not be blinged out. I need my jewelry!”

Watch the full interview below!


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