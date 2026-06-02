Charged and Ready: First Look at Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway

The new Helperbots have arrived on Broadway in Maybe Happy Ending, the robotic romcom which won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Musical. Hannah Kevitt, who was the original Claire standby on Broadway, has stepped into the role full-time alongside new star Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver. They are joined by original cast members Dez Duron as Gil Brentley and Marcus Choi as James/Junseo/Others.

Put on a Gil Brentley record, give HwaBoon a little water and scroll through the gallery for the new stars that shine as bright as fireflies!

Hannah Kevitt as Claire in Maybe Happy Ending (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Hannah Kevitt as Claire and Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Hannah Kevitt as Claire and Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Get tickets to Maybe Happy Ending!