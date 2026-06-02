 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Charged and Ready: First Look at Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway

The new Helperbots bring fresh energy to Broadway's Tony-winning musical alongside returning original cast members

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 2, 2026
Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt in "Maybe Happy Ending"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Get a first look at new Maybe Happy Ending production photos, featuring Hannah Kevitt and Zachary Noah Piser
  • The 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Musical welcomes Kevitt to the role of Claire full-time and Piser as the jazz-loving Oliver
  • Original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi continue with the production, alongside the show's newest stars

The new Helperbots have arrived on Broadway in Maybe Happy Ending, the robotic romcom which won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Musical. Hannah Kevitt, who was the original Claire standby on Broadway, has stepped into the role full-time alongside new star Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver. They are joined by original cast members Dez Duron as Gil Brentley and Marcus Choi as James/Junseo/Others.

Put on a Gil Brentley record, give HwaBoon a little water and scroll through the gallery for the new stars that shine as bright as fireflies!

Hannah Kevitt as Claire in Maybe Happy Ending (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Hannah Kevitt as Claire and Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Hannah Kevitt as Claire and Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
 
View the Full Gallery Here

 

Get tickets to Maybe Happy Ending!

Related Shows

Maybe Happy Ending

from $61.03

Star Files

Marcus Choi

Dez Duron

Hannah Kevitt

Zachary Noah Piser
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. How a 30-Year Friendship Helped Nathan Lane Find Willy Loman
  2. Chess Nominee Nicholas Christopher Says Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit Lifted Him Through Tony Season
  3. Whitney Leavitt, Queen Latifah & More to Perform at the 2026 Tony Awards in Honor of Chicago's 30th Anniversary
Back to Top