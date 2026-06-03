Tony Nominee Brandon J. Dirden on What He Learned From Waiting for Godot Co-Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

Stage veteran Brandon J. Dirden received his first Tony nomination for playing the overcompensating hypomaniac Pozzo in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Waiting for Godot—emphasis on the God—which ended its limited run in January. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Dirden, who unpacked the honor and shared what he learned from his co-stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and Michael Patrick Thornton.

Dirden’s history with the Tony Awards began as it does for so many: watching them on TV. In fact, he recalls a certain Death of a Salesman actor who once made him realize his dreams might too come true. “My next door neighbor K. Todd Freeman, back in 1991, he was nominated. We all gathered around the TV—and he didn't win, but that was the North Star for me. I was like, ‘Oh, a kid from Houston, on this block and doing it.’ And here I am. It's just a fantastic feeling.”

Freeman is just one of many people who are a part of the singular honor for Dirden. “I get to think about my parents, first and foremost, my wife, my son, all my acting teachers and all the people I've acted with over the years to make me better, all the different directors that come into this moment,” he says. “It's not just a recognition for me personally and I'm not trying to bypass the notoriety of my singular self, but I really get to stand in appreciation for all the artists I've been able to collaborate with, who've reached out to me and are celebrating me right now. It's pretty special for me.”

Two artists he was able to collaborate with nightly during the run of Godot were Bill & Ted stars Reeves and Winter. The biggest lesson the pair taught Dirden? “Stay in play,” he says. “Those guys in their 60s are still just as curious and playful as I remember watching them on those Bill & Ted movies growing up, and I said, ‘Oh, that's the secret right there. Just stay in wonderment, stay in play, stay questioning and never think you got it figured out.’” Each night, Dirden brought that curiosity and energy to Godot alongside the very people who taught him the lesson. “I'm deeply appreciative of those guys,” he says.

Watch the full interview below!