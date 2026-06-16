Celebrity Autobiography to Close Early on Broadway

Celebrity Autobiography, Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel's comedy featuring celebrities reading from other celebrities’ autobiographies, will close early on Broadway. Originally scheduled to run through August 16, the production will now play its final performance on June 21. Co-directed by Pack and Reyfel, the production features a rotating cast of bold-faced names. At the time of its closing, the show will have played three previews and 40 regular performances at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

Stars who have appeared in Celebrity Autobiography include Caroline Aaron, Brooke Adams, Pamela Adlon, Scott Adsit, Lewis Black, Matthew Broderick, Danny Burstein, Mario Cantone, Bonnie Comley, Katie Couric, Mikey Day, Frank DiLella, Tate Donovan, Alexander Dreymon, Gina Gershon, Mickey Gooch Jr., Kathy Griffin, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Christopher Jackson, Gayle King, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Stewart F. Lane, Robert Sean Leonard, Ralph Macchio, Ben Mankiewicz, Andrea Martin, Eric McCormack, Bobby Moynihan, Pack, Reyfel, Phil Rosenthal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony Shalhoub, Molly Shannon, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Bruce Vilanch, Kate Walsh, Allison Williams and Rita Wilson.

Celebrity Autobiography premiered in Los Angeles in 1998 and was popularized through a 2005 television special on Bravo. First mounted off-Broadway at the Triad beginning in 2008, it played three nights at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2018.

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