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Matteo Lane to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

Lane will step into the role of lawyer Billy Flynn starting June 22

News
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 3, 2026
Matteo Lane
(Photo: Sela Shiloni)

What to Know

  • Comedian Matteo Lane will make his Broadway debut in Chicago as Billy Flynn, beginning June 22
  • Known for his viral Liza Minnelli impression and comedy tours, Lane's credits include Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, Abbott Elementary and Survival of the Thickest
  • Chicago continues its long-running Broadway revival at the Ambassador Theatre

Liza’s back in Chicago! OK, not quite. Comedian Matteo Lane, known for his spot-on Liza Minnelli impression, will make his Broadway debut in Chicago as Billy Flynn. He will begin performances on June 22 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Lane is in the midst of his third international tour, We Gotta Catch Up. Since his debut worldwide tour, Matteo has performed at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Theater and the Kennedy Center. His stand-up specials include Al Dente, Hair Plugs & Heartache and The Advice Special. His screen credits include Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest and Maintenance Required

Chicago features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. 

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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