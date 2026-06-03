Matteo Lane to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

Liza’s back in Chicago! OK, not quite. Comedian Matteo Lane, known for his spot-on Liza Minnelli impression, will make his Broadway debut in Chicago as Billy Flynn. He will begin performances on June 22 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Lane is in the midst of his third international tour, We Gotta Catch Up. Since his debut worldwide tour, Matteo has performed at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Theater and the Kennedy Center. His stand-up specials include Al Dente, Hair Plugs & Heartache and The Advice Special. His screen credits include Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest and Maintenance Required.

Chicago features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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