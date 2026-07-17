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RuPaul's Drag Race Star Valentina Joins The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway

Valentina begins performances as Columbia on July 21 at Studio 54, succeeding Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

News
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 17, 2026
Valentina
(Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • RuPaul's Drag Race star Valentina joins The Rocky Horror Show as Columbia beginning July 21 at Studio 54
  • Valentina is known for RuPaul's Drag Race, Rent LIVE, Drag Race Mexico and The House of Flowers
  • Valentina succeeds Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and joins a cast led by Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu, Rachel Dratch, Amber Gray and Harvey Guillén

Talk, Valentina! RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorite Valentina will join the Broadway revival of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show as Columbia starting July 21. Valentina succeeds Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who played her final performance in Sam Pinkleton's production at Studio 54 on June 21.

Valentina is best known for RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her other screen credits include playing Angel in Rent LIVE, La Usurpadora: The Musical, In The Heights, The House of Flowers and acting as the inaugural host to the first season of Drag Race Mexico.

Valentina will join Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Josh Rivera as Rocky and Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta.

The Rocky Horror Show follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, whose night takes a bizarre turn when their car breaks down outside a mysterious mansion. Inside waits Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew—Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky—for a night they’ll never forget.

Get tickets to The Rocky Horror Show!

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