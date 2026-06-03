Pack Your Bags! Tickets Now on Sale for Other Desert Cities Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris and Allison Janney

Break out the fans and water bottles. Tickets are now on sale for the first Broadway revival of Other Desert Cities, Jon Robin Baitz’s Pulitzer Prize-finalist play. Eleven-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus will make her Broadway debut in the production, alongside Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Lily Rabe and Joe Keery, who also makes his Broadway debut. The limited engagement will begin previews at the Hudson Theatre on September 29 and officially open on October 18. The play will conclude its run on January 17, 2027.

The revival will be directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey. The play’s creative team will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design and original music by Mikaal Sulaiman and hair and wig design by Robert Pickens.

Other Desert Cities takes place on Christmas Eve in the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family, which becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what the cost is to tell it.

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