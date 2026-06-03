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& Juliet on Broadway Welcomes Back Joey Fatone and Paulo Szot This Summer

The returning stars will alternate in the role of Lance after James Monroe Iglehart plays his final performance

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by Jonah de Forest • Jun 3, 2026
Joey Fatone and Paulo Szot as Lance in "& Juliet"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Joey Fatone and Paulo Szot will return to Broadway’s & Juliet this summer, sharing the role of Lance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
  • Fatone begins performances July 2, while Szot returns July 21; James Monroe Iglehart plays his final performance as Lance on June 4
  • The current company also includes Chrissy Metz, Gianna Harris, Alison Luff, Drew Gehling, Michael Iván Carrier, Liam Pearce and Nathan Levy

Everything’s as if we never said goodbye bye bye. *NSYNC crooner Joey Fatone is returning to the role of Lance in Broadway’s & Juliet beginning July 2. Tony winner Paulo Szot, who starred as Lance in the original Broadway company, will also return to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre beginning July 21. Fatone and Szot will alternate as Lance throughout the summer. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart plays his final performance in the part on June 4.

“Coming back to & Juliet feels like coming home,” said Fatone, in a statement. “I’m excited to jump back in and have some fun with this incredible cast.” Szot echoed this sentiment, saying, “Lance is one of the most fun roles I’ve originated and done on Broadway, and coming back to this show feels like revisiting an old friend.” 

Here’s a look at Fatone and Szot's schedule: Fatone will play performances from July 2-12, August 4-15 and September 1-13, with Szot taking on the role from July 21-26 (matinee), July 28-August 2 and August 18-30. Lance will be played by Nicholas Edwards from June 9-17 and by Reese Britts from June 18-July 1. For all other performances, the role will be played by understudies.

Fatone and Szot join a cast that includes This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, who will make her Broadway debut as Angélique beginning June 18, along with Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, & Juliet features a soundtrack jam packed with superproducer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

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