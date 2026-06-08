John Lithgow Wins Third Tony Award, Completing Victories in Three of Four Acting Categories

John Lithgow has now earned Tony Awards in three of four acting categories. With his 2026 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for Giant, Lithgow now holds three competitive Tony wins.

For his 1973 Broadway debut performance in The Changing Room, Lithgow earned the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. Almost 30 years later, in 2002, Lithgow won the Best Leading Actor in a Musical Tony Award for Sweet Smell of Success. Lithgow also received Tony nominations for Requiem for a Heavyweight, M. Butterfly, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Columnist. Prior to Giant, he was last seen on Broadway as the Bill to Laurie Metcalf's Hillary in Hillary and Clinton.

Lithgow stars as Roald Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant at the Music Box Theatre, directed by Nicholas Hytner. The production received four Tony nominations: Best Play for Rosenblatt, Best Leading Actor for Lithgow, Best Featured Actress for Aya Cash as Jessie Stone and Best Director for Hytner.

Giant continues its run at the Music Box through June 28.

Watch Tony winner Lithgow in conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek below.

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