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John Lithgow Wins Third Tony Award, Completing Victories in Three of Four Acting Categories

With his latest victory for Giant, Lithgow further cements his place among Broadway's most decorated performers

News
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 7, 2026
John Lithgow
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • John Lithgow won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his performance as Roald Dahl in Giant, earning his third competitive Tony Award and completing wins in three of the four Tony acting categories
  • Lithgow's previous Tony wins came for The Changing Room (Best Featured Actor in a Play) and Sweet Smell of Success (Best Leading Actor in a Musical), marking a Broadway career achievement spanning nearly three decades
  • Mark Rosenblatt's Giant, directed by Nicholas Hytner at the Music Box Theatre, received four Tony nominations and continues its Broadway run through June 28

John Lithgow has now earned Tony Awards in three of four acting categories. With his 2026 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for Giant, Lithgow now holds three competitive Tony wins.

For his 1973 Broadway debut performance in The Changing Room, Lithgow earned the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. Almost 30 years later, in 2002, Lithgow won the Best Leading Actor in a Musical Tony Award for Sweet Smell of Success. Lithgow also received Tony nominations for Requiem for a Heavyweight, M. ButterflyDirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Columnist. Prior to Giant, he was last seen on Broadway as the Bill to Laurie Metcalf's Hillary in Hillary and Clinton.

Lithgow stars as Roald Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant at the Music Box Theatre, directed by Nicholas Hytner. The production received four Tony nominations: Best Play for Rosenblatt, Best Leading Actor for Lithgow, Best Featured Actress for Aya Cash as Jessie Stone and Best Director for Hytner.

Giant continues its run at the Music Box through June 28.

Watch Tony winner Lithgow in conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek below.

 

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