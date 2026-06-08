Attention Must Be Paid to Laurie Metcalf’s Third Tony Win

The great Laurie Metcalf won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Linda Loman in Joe Mantello’s revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. The win was announced at the 79th Annual Tony Awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

"I would like to thank the cast and crew of Death of a Salesman, especially the main ensemble, which is the Loman family—Nathan Lane, Christopher Abbott and Ben Ahlers. They shaped my performance in this play, and so I do share this with them," Metcalf said in her acceptance speech. "And [director] Joe Mantello, I know you know this, but some of the best moments of my career have been in a rehearsal room with you, and I hope we get to experience that many more times."

This marks Metcalf's seventh Tony nomination and third win. Metcalf earned back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018 for her performances in A Doll’s House, Part 2 and Three Tall Women. Her prior nominations were for November, The Other Place, Misery and Hillary and Clinton. Metcalf's other Broadway credits include My Thing of Love, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Grey House and this season's Little Bear Ridge Road.

Below, hear Tony winner Metcalf discuss her performance in the play with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show.

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