 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Ragtime Wins 2026 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical

Lear deBessonet’s revival starring Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz took home the top musical revival honor at the 79th Annual Tony Awards

News
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 7, 2026
Lear deBessonet
Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com

What to Know

  • Ragtime won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, honoring director Lear deBessonet’s Lincoln Center Theater production
  • The Broadway revival of Ragtime, which transferred from New York City Center Encores! after its 2024 Gala Presentation, opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on October 16, 2025 and is scheduled to run through August 2, 2026
  • Based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel and featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, the production stars 2026 Tony winners Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy and 2026 Tony nominees Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis and Ben Levi Ross

Director Lear deBessonet's production of Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater is the 2026 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. The win was announced at the 79th Annual Tony Awards ceremony on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.

Originally developed as the New York City Center Encores! Gala Presentation in 2024, the revival transferred to Broadway the following year. Ragtime opened on October 16, 2025 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, where it is set to run through August 2, 2026.

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

The original 1998 Broadway production won four Tony Awards: Best Book for McNally, Best Original Score for Ahrens and Flaherty, Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Audra McDonald and Best Orchestrations for William David Brohn.

The new production stars Tony winner Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Tony winner Caissie Levy as Mother, 2026 Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh, 2026 Tony nominee Nichelle Lewis as Sarah and 2026 Tony nominee Ben Levi Ross as Younger Brother, with Colin Donnell as Father, Shaina Taub as Emma Goldman, John Clay III as Booker T. Washington, Anna Grace Barlow as Evelyn Nesbit, Rodd Cyrus as Harry Houdini, Nick Barrington as The Little Boy and Ellie May Sennett as The Little Girl.

They are joined by ensemble members Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Billy Cohen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Ta’Nika Gibson, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, Jake Pederson, John Rapson, Deandre Sevon, Caleb Stallings, Keenan D. Washington, Jacob Keith Watson and Alan Wiggins, and swings Ben Cherry, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Kerry Conte, Brandon LaVar, Jenny Mollet, Matthew Scott and Allysa Shorte.

The production is choreographed by 2026 Tony nominee Ellenore Scott, with scenic design by David Korins, costume design by 2026 Tony nominee Linda Cho, lighting design by 2026 Tony nominees Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, projection design by 2026 Tony nominee 59 Productions, sound design by 2026 Tony winner Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Music director James Moore conducts a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by Brohn and vocal arrangements by Flaherty.

Get tickets to Ragtime!

Related Shows

Ragtime

from $152.32

Star Files

Anna Grace Barlow

Nick Barrington

John Clay III

Rodd Cyrus

Colin Donnell

Joshua Henry

Caissie Levy

Nichelle Lewis

Ben Levi Ross

Shaina Taub

Brandon Uranowitz
View All (11)

Articles Trending Now

  1. How to Watch the 2026 Tony Awards Live: Time, Channel, Streaming & Everything to Know
  2. Complete List of 2026 Tony Awards Winners
  3. 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos: See Broadway’s Biggest Stars Arrive
Back to Top