Death of a Salesman Wins Big as Joe Mantello Earns 2026 Tony Award for Best Direction

Joe Mantello won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for his revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. 2026 Tony winner Laurie Metcalf stars as Linda Loman and 2026 Tony nominee Nathan Lane as Willy Loman, in the classic drama about a father clinging to his family’s shattered American dream. This is Mantello’s ninth Tony nomination and third win, having received back-to-back awards in 2003 and 2004 for Take Me Out and Assassins. He was first nominated for his performance in Tony Kushner’s Angels in America: Millennium Approaches in 1993 and later for Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart in 2011, as well as his direction of Love! Valour! Compassion!, Glengarry Glenn Ross, The Humans, and Three Tall Women.

In his acceptance speech, Mantello said of his career, “If you’re lucky, this is your job. If you’re really lucky, you get to do your job with extraordinary people. I am really lucky.”

He recalled that this production is the fruit of a seed planted more than 30 years prior, in the form of an offhand remark from Mantello to Lane: “One day I’m going to direct you in Death of a Salesman.” The director quipped, “I have good follow through,” calling Lane “one of our greats.” And the rest, as they say, is history.

“Make no mistake, as thrilling as this is,” Mantello noted of being recognized at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, “what I will remember most about this experience is the days when we were completely uncertain and we were sure we’d lost our way, only to realize that those were actually the days when the most interesting things happened. We discovered a play that we thought we knew so well and that could still surprise us, and that real thrill comes from risk.”

Concluded Mantello, “None of this could’ve existed without the great Arthur Miller, who, over 75 years ago, gave us this magnificent work that still talks to us through time and yet just feels like it was written yesterday.”

Death of a Salesman is playing at the Winter Garden Theatre through August 9.

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