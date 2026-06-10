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Broadway’s Gina Ferrall, Who Appeared in Leopoldstadt, Mamma Mia! and More, Dies at 67

Ferrall was a familiar face on Broadway with several credits

Obit
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 10, 2026
Gina Ferrall
(Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • Broadway actor Gina Ferrall has died following a brief battle with uterine sarcoma
  • Ferrall's Broadway credits included Les Misérables, Mamma Mia! and Leopoldstadt
  • In addition to her stage work, Ferrall appeared on television in Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods and FBI

Gina Ferrall, an actress with several Broadway credits including Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables and, most recently, Leopoldstadt has died following a brief battle with uterine sarcoma, according to published reports. She was 67.

Ferrall was a familiar face on Broadway. She appeared in the original Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Jane Eyre, and Mamma Mia! as well as the 1996 revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the 1998 revival of The Sound of Music, the 2003 revival of Big River, the 2016 revival of She Loves Me as well as Leopoldstadt in 2022. Ferrall also toured extensively with Les Misérables as Madame Thénardier and the national tour of Wicked as Madame Morrible. Her screen credits include guest appearances on Law and Order, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Cop, Blue Bloods, Lipstick Jungle, FBI and The Sound of Music Live!

Ferrall is survived by her husband, Broadway musician Kory Grossman.

Star Files

Gina Ferrall

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