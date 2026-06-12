Satirical Hip-Hop Musical Slam Frank Sets Fall Run at Off-Broadway’s Orpheum Theatre

Olivia Bernábe and Alex Lewis in the 2025 developmental run of "Slam Frank" at Asylum NYC (Photo: Jasper Lewis)

Andrew Fox and Joel Sinensky’s provocative new musical Slam Frank, which reimagines Anne Frank’s story "through an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop lens," will open off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre this fall. Performances begin September 17, with opening night on October 4. The nine-week engagement will run through November 30.

Directed by Sam LaFrage, Slam Frank was inspired by a viral Twitter thread that asked, “Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?” Conceived, composed and co-written by Fox and Sinensky, the production imagines what happens when a progressive community theater company decides to transform Anne Frank’s story into an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop musical.

Slam Frank held a concert presentation on June 16 at Asylum NYC and began its developmental run at Asylum, directed by LaFrage, on September 17, 2025.