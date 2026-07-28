Odds and Ends: Hadestown Movie Breaks Box Office Records, Lupita Nyong’o Hosts Buena Vista Social Club Dance-Along & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Raising Hell

The hotly-anticipated live capture of Hadestown was released on July 24 and has already raked in $10.2 million, making it the number one grossing opening weekend for a live theater capture at the North American box office. Originally planned as a limited five-day run, the proshot's theatrical release has officially been extended and will continue to add dates and showtimes moving forward. Captured in London's West End and directed by Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound, this filmed stage performance features five original cast members from the Broadway company: Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone and Patrick Page as Hades. The stage production, currently playing on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, is written by Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin.

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Dance Again

Buena Vista Social Club will host a special “dance-along” performance on August 14, hosted by Helen of Troy herself, Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o. This roof-raising special event invites audience members to dance along with the show from their seats. The series was launched in March with a special performance hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, followed by an encore performance in May hosted by John Leguizamo. Inspired by true events, the Broadway musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel in "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Stage to Page

Broadway’s Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be adapted into an 80-page graphic novel which is set to be published by Dark Horse Books on January 19, 2027. With an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, the play is a prequel to the hit Netflix series, providing a fleshed-out origin story for the character of Henry Creel. The forthcoming comic book is created by Rachel Pinnelas, Jake Bartok, Michael Atiyeh and Tyler Smith. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is scheduled to run through January 3, 2027 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre.

Andrew Durand (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Curious Casting

Casting has been announced for the North American premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which will run at the Public Theater from October 8 through November 15. Andrew Durand leads the cast as Benjamin Button and Reverthi. The Rocky Horror Show star will be joined by Kelsee Kimmel as Elowen Keene and Sterenow, Britney Coleman as Gwyns, Trevor Lindley Craft as Morlan, Brandon J. Ellis as Tewes, Katie Horner as Treth, Sachiko Mae as Avoryow, Morgan Morse as Tonnow, Kris Saint-Louis as Lanow, Claire-Frances Sullivan as Ebro and Matt Wolpe as Tir. Jo Brook, Casey Martin Klein, Lauren Jeanne Thomas and Spiff Wiegand round out the cast as swings. Based on the 1922 short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Benjamin Button chronicles the life of a man who ages in reverse. The musical adaptation is directed by Jethro Compton, who also penned the book and co-wrote the lyrics with Darren Clark. Music is by Clark and choreography by Chi-San Howard. Benjamin Button is heading stateside on the heels of a West End triumph, having won Best New Musical at the 2025 Olivier Awards.