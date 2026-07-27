Let’s Go Crazy: Purple Rain Will Rock Broadway in Spring 2027

The purple reign has begun! On the 42nd anniversary of the hit film's premiere, producer Orin Wolf announced plans to bring the new musical Purple Rain to Broadway in spring 2027, beginning previews on March 12, ahead of an official opening of April 12, 2027 at the Majestic Theatre.

The production arrives following a 2025 world premiere at Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in Minneapolis, Prince's hometown, with key creative team changes. Buena Vista Social Club’s Tony Award-nominated director Saheen Ali will helm the Broadway staging, replacing Lileanna Blain-Cruz. In addition, playwright and screenwriter Peter Duchan (who wrote the book for the musical Dogfight) replaces Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins as librettist.

Purple Rain will be choreographed by Ebony Williams, who also worked on the world premiere. Based on Prince's Oscar-winning score from the film, Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb will head the music team, with Prince's former bandmates and collaborators, Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, serving as advisors.

The Purple Rain design team was also announced, with scenic design by David Zinn, video and projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan and make-up design by Kyle Krueger.

Purple Rain is based on the 1984 box office smash film directed by Albert Magnoli, which was written by Magnoli and William Blinn and starred Prince. The musical features over 20 of his iconic hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” "Take Me with You," and "The Beautiful Ones." The Purple Rain soundtrack spent 24 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Purple Rain is set in 1984 Minneapolis. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.