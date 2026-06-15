Dates Announced for Billy Crystal's 860 at Broadway's Imperial Theatre

Billy Crystal’s new one-man show, 860, will play Broadway’s Imperial Theatre this fall. Performances will begin on October 1, ahead of an October 21 opening night. The strictly-limited 14-week engagement will run through January 3, 2027.

Directed by Scott Ellis, 860 details the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took Crystal's home. He reflects on his family and his career—the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a story about family, friendship, love, luck and loss.

Crystal is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director. He is known for films including When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers, Analyze This and The Princess Bride, as well as for being a cast member of Saturday Night Live. Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with the original production of his one-man show 700 Sundays, which earned him a Best Special Theatrical Event Tony Award. The Broadway production was released as an HBO special, garnering four Emmy nominations. In 2022, Crystal returned to Broadway with Mr. Saturday Night, a musical adaptation of the 1992 classic film. It received five Tony nominations, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Crystal.

The Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company, Ellis is an Olivier Award winner whose Broadway credits include Fallen Angels, Doubt, Take Me Out, She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, Curtains, Twelve Angry Men and many more.