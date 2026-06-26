Sherie Rene Scott Steps Into The Rocky Horror Show as Magenta Tonight

She’s a wild and untamed thing! Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott joins Sam Pinkleton’s revival of The Rocky Horror Show as Magenta on June 26. She succeeds Juliette Lewis in the role.

Scott’s Broadway credits include the original company of Aida, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Little Mermaid, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Everyday Rapture, which she co-wrote and starred in. She starred as Cathy in the original off-Broadway production of The Last Five Years.

The Rocky Horror Show follows all-American sweethearts Brad and Janet, who get caught in a web of extraterrestrial terror and sexual transgression when their tire busts near a foreboding castle. Scott joins current cast members Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet and Josh Rivera as Rocky. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

The creative team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig and hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and makeup design by Sterling Tull.

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