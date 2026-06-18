Tickets Now on Sale for Billy Crystal’s New Broadway Solo Show 860

Tickets are now on sale for Billy Crystal’s new one-man show, 860. Performances begin on October 1 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre, with opening night on October 21. The 14-week engagement will run through January 3, 2027.

Directed by Scott Ellis, 860 finds Crystal dealing with the aftermath of the Palisades fires, which took the beloved comedian’s home. He relives memories and reflects on the power of laughter in the face of tragedy.

The Tony and Emmy Award-winning performer was last seen on Broadway in Mr. Saturday Night, a musical adaptation of his 1992 film. Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with his solo show 700 Sundays, which earned him a Best Special Theatrical Event Tony Award. The Broadway production was released as an HBO special, garnering four Emmy nominations. Crystal’s screen credits include When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers, Analyze This and The Princess Bride. He voices Mike Wazowski in Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. franchise.

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