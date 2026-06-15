 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

See Olivia Holt as Connie Francis in Just In Time Opposite Jeremy Jordan

New production photos capture the Cruel Summer actress in Broadway's acclaimed Bobby Darin musical

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Jun 15, 2026
Olivia Holt as Connie Francis in "Just In Time"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Olivia Holt joined Broadway's Just In Time as Connie Francis on May 30
  • New photos feature Holt alongside Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin at Circle in the Square Theatre
  • The hit Broadway biomusical also stars Carrie St. Louis, Debbie Gravitte, Joe Barbara, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa and Emily Bergl

Olivia Holt has been singing up a storm as Connie Francis in Just In Time on Broadway. The Cruel Summer star stepped into the smash hit biomusical on May 30, having made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. New photos have been released showing Holt in character at the Circle in the Square Theatre alongside Jeremy Jordan as legendary crooner Bobby Darin.

Jordan and Holt are joined onstage by Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary. You can check out all of the production photos at the gallery link below. Holt everything and head to Circle in the Square to see the stars in action... or you’ll be the one “Who's Sorry Now!”

Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin and Olivia Holt as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin and Olivia Holt as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
View the Full Gallery Here


Get tickets to Just In Time!

Related Shows

Just In Time

from $85.99

Star Files

Olivia Holt

Jeremy Jordan

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Awards 2026: The Broadway Show Takes You Inside Broadway’s Biggest Celebration
  2. First Look at Mariska Hargitay in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway
  3. Get Ready for the Jimmy Awards, Hosted by Bowen Yang; 116 Nominees Announced
Back to Top