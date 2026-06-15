See Olivia Holt as Connie Francis in Just In Time Opposite Jeremy Jordan

Olivia Holt has been singing up a storm as Connie Francis in Just In Time on Broadway. The Cruel Summer star stepped into the smash hit biomusical on May 30, having made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. New photos have been released showing Holt in character at the Circle in the Square Theatre alongside Jeremy Jordan as legendary crooner Bobby Darin.

Jordan and Holt are joined onstage by Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary. You can check out all of the production photos at the gallery link below. Holt everything and head to Circle in the Square to see the stars in action... or you’ll be the one “Who's Sorry Now!”

Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin and Olivia Holt as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin and Olivia Holt as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)



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