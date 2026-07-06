Hacks Standout Meg Stalter Joins Broadway’s Oh, Mary! Tonight

Hacks star Meg Stalter jumps into the hoop skirt as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! on July 6. Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi also begin in the roles of Mary's Teacher and Mary's Husband's Assistant.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Stalter's 10-week limited engagement runs through September 12 at the Lyceum Theatre. Kamibayashi will remain with the show through September 13. Foa will stay through December 6.

Stalter, Foa and Kamibayashi join Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband and Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone in the dark comedy.

Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

We believe in you, girlie.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!