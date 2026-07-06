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Hacks Standout Meg Stalter Joins Broadway’s Oh, Mary! Tonight

Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi are also joining Cole Escola’s dark comedy starting July 6

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 6, 2026
Meg Stalter as Mary Todd Lincoln
(Photo: Daniel Rampulla)

What to Know

  • Meg Stalter joins the Broadway cast of Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln beginning July 6
  • The Hacks star will appear in a 10-week limited engagement through September 12 at the Lyceum Theatre
  • Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi also join the cast, playing Mary’s Teacher and Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, respectively

Hacks star Meg Stalter jumps into the hoop skirt as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! on July 6. Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi also begin in the roles of Mary's Teacher and Mary's Husband's Assistant.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Stalter's 10-week limited engagement runs through September 12 at the Lyceum Theatre. Kamibayashi will remain with the show through September 13. Foa will stay through December 6.

Stalter, Foa and Kamibayashi join Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband and Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone in the dark comedy.

Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. 

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Oh, Mary!

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Barrett Foa

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