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Tickets Now on Sale for Rosie O'Donnell's Solo Show Common Knowledge

The autobiographical show will play at off-Broadway’s Daryl Roth Theatre

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 15, 2026
Rosie O'Donnell
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Rosie O’Donnell brings her solo show Common Knowledge to New York for a limited off-Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre from July 22–August 8
  • Tickets are now on sale for the autobiographical show
  • Directed by Gabriel Barre, Common Knowledge explores O’Donnell’s move from the United States to Dublin, Ireland, along with family life, politics and cultural differences

Rosie O’Donnell is bringing her solo show, Common Knowledge, to New York. Announced on her Substack, O’Donnell will perform the show off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre from July 22–August 8, directed by Gabriel Barre. Tickets are now on sale.

Common Knowledge follows O’Donnell's move from the United States to Dublin, Ireland, and the cultural shift she and her family experienced. The show previously ran in Dublin, Sydney, Melbourne, Glasgow and at Edinburgh Fringe.

An 11-time Emmy winner and recipent of the 2014 Isabelle Stevenson Award, O’Donnell’s Broadway credits include Grease, Seussical and Fiddler on the Roof. Her daytime talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, ran for eight years and consistently spotlighted Broadway performers.

Get tickets to Common Knowledge!

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Common Knowledge

from $55.61

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Rosie O'Donnell

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