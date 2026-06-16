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Kecia Lewis, Danielle Pinnock and Dominique Fishback Join The Whoopi Monologues Off-Broadway

The full cast and creative join Whitney White’s reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s groundbreaking work

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by Sophia Rubino • Jun 16, 2026
Kerry Washington, Danielle Pinnock, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Kara Young rehearsing "The Whoopi Monologues"
(Photo: c/o DKC O&M)

What to Know

  • The Whoopi Monologues begins previews July 7 and opens October 30 at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater
  • Dominique Fishback, Tony winner Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock join Kerry Washington and Kara Young in the cast
  • Directed by Whitney White, the production reimagines Whoopi Goldberg’s landmark 1984 Broadway show for a new generation

The complete cast and creative team is set for the upcoming off-Broadway production of The Whoopi Monologues, starring the previously announced Kerry Washington and two-time Tony winner Kara Young. The show, directed by Whitney White, features a collection of monologues written by the EGOT-winning Whoopi Goldberg. It will begin previews on July 7 and officially open on October 30 at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Joining Washington and Young are Dominique Fishback, Tony winner Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock. Kai Heath, Denise Manning and Pavar Snipe serve as understudies. 

The creative team includes Studio Bent’s scenic designers Adam Rigg and Anton Volovsek, Tony-winning costume designer Qween Jean, lighting designer Cha See, sound designer Fan Zhang, video designer Hana S. Kim and hair and wig designer Nikiya Mathis.

In 1984, then unknown monologist Goldberg premiered her one-woman show on Broadway, torching the rulebook of traditional solo performance in one of the most electrifying debuts of the era. Now, the trailblazing work returns, reimagined for a new generation led by a remarkable ensemble of five women bringing Goldberg’s unforgettable characters back to the stage.

Get tickets to The Whoopi Monologues!

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