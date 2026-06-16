Gazillion Bubble Show to Close Off-Broadway This Summer

After 19 years, Gazillion Bubble Show will play its final off-Broadway at New World Stages on September 7. It will have played 6,802 performances at the time of closing. Created by Fan Yang, the immersive show full of bubble artistry has featured Yang’s wife Ana, their children Deni and Melody and his brother Jano throughout its run.

“For 19 years, New York has dreamed in bubbles,” said Fan Yang in a statement. “What began as a unique family production became something much greater than we ever imagined. Gazillion Bubble Show became part of the memories of millions of families from around the world. We are deeply grateful to every audience member, performer and supporter who helped make this show part of the fabric of New York City.”

The final months of performances will be celebrated as “The Summer of Bubbles,” honoring the production’s remarkable legacy with special events, audience celebrations, surprise moments and a look back at nearly two decades of magical memories. As the New York production closes, plans for a future national and international tour will commence with dates to be announced.

Gazillion Bubble Show opened in New York in 2007. Over its run, the Yangs have set 18 Guinness World Records, including encasing 181 people inside a single bubble, as well as an elephant. The show highlights the incredible talent of award-winning bubble artists Deni, Melody and Ana. Its fusion of art, science and entertainment has captivated audiences worldwide.

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