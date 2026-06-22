Tickets Now on Sale for Paddington The Musical on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for Paddington The Musical, with the beloved British bear bringing his big adventure to Broadway in spring of 2027. Based on the book A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond and the STUDIOCANAL film Paddington, the adaptation features music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, a book by Jessica Swale, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Ellen Kane. Performances will begin on March 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, ahead of an April 18 opening night.

The production features scenic design by Tom Pye, costume design by Gabrielle Slade, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Gareth Owen, video and animation design by Ash J. Woodward, hair, wig and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates and Paddington and puppet design by Tahra Zafar.

In Paddington the Musical, a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a place to call home. A chance encounter with the Browns leads him into an unexpected world of adventure, where kindness has the power to change lives and strangers can become family. But London isn’t all afternoon tea and friendly faces—and even the seemingly happiest of families can have cracks beneath the surface. So, when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realizing they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

Get tickets to Paddington The Musical!