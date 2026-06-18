Todrick Hall’s Original Musical Midnight Sets New York Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall

Following two engagements in London, Midnight, an original musical written and directed by Todrick Hall, will make its New York premiere off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre this fall. Performances will begin on September 12, with an official opening night set for September 27. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through November 1.

“Six years ago, frustrated by the state of the world and a level of division I had never experienced in my lifetime, I sat down to write the show I wanted to see,” said Hall in a statement. “I wanted to create a story that felt as timeless as it was timely, a truly original musical that I hoped could change hearts, minds and lives. I cannot wait to introduce my new musical baby to the world. Her name is Midnight, and she is so excited for New York City to meet her.”

Hall is a multi-hyphenate artist whose Broadway credits include The Color Purple, Memphis, Kinky Boots, Chicago and Waitress. He has also appeared in the West End production of Chicago and originated roles in the world premiere of Wild About You. Hall served as composer, lyricist, director, choreographer and played the role of Sean in Burlesque The Musical in London.

Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score that blends gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera and musical theater, the show follows twelve interconnected lives—six Black characters and six white characters—whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry. As friendships deepen, romances blossom and beliefs are tested, the characters of Midnight are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person’s experience.

Additional creative team, casting, ticketing information and performance schedule will be announced shortly.