Power's Naturi Naughton-Lewis to Join Broadway’s The Great Gatsby

Naturi Naughton-Lewis will join Broadway's The Great Gatsby as Jordan Baker on July 31. She succeeds original Broadway cast member Samantha Pauly, who will play her final performance in the role on July 26.

“20 years ago, I made my Broadway debut in Hairspray and now I get to come back to the theater as a new woman with new money as the fabulous Jordan Baker!” said Naughton-Lewis in a statement. “The Great Gatsby is a classic and I can’t wait to party with a live audience!”

Naughton-Lewis made her Broadway debut in Hairspray as a replacement for Little Inez. On television, Naughton-Lewis can be seen in Power, Power Book II: Ghost and Queens. Her film credits include Notorious and Fame. Naughton-Lewis is a former member of the R&B group 3LW.

The current cast of The Great Gatsby stars Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby, Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway and Pauly as Jordan Baker. They are joined by John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

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