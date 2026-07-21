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Tickets Now on Sale for Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men on Broadway

Tom Blyth makes his Broadway debut opposite Bradley Whitford in the Michael Arden-directed revival at Lincoln Center Theater

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 21, 2026

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men Broadway revival, directed by Michael Arden
  • Tom Blyth and Bradley Whitford star in the limited-run production, beginning performances October 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater
  • The courtroom drama follows military lawyer Daniel Kaffee as he discovers a military cover-up

Tickets are now on sale for the revival of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men, helmed by two-time Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden. Performances begin on October 8 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater, with opening night set for October 29. The limited engagement will run for 13 weeks only, through January 10, 2027.

A Few Good Men stars Tom Blyth in his Broadway debut as Lt. J.G. Daniel A. Kaffee and Bradley Whitford as Lt. Col. Nathan Jessep. The courtroom drama follows Kaffee, a military lawyer known for his wit, charm and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

Get tickets to A Few Good Men!

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