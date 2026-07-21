Tickets Now on Sale for Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the revival of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men, helmed by two-time Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden. Performances begin on October 8 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater, with opening night set for October 29. The limited engagement will run for 13 weeks only, through January 10, 2027.

A Few Good Men stars Tom Blyth in his Broadway debut as Lt. J.G. Daniel A. Kaffee and Bradley Whitford as Lt. Col. Nathan Jessep. The courtroom drama follows Kaffee, a military lawyer known for his wit, charm and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

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