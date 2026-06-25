How Jon Cryer Went From Surprise Speller to Running The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Earlier this year, Jon Cryer was asked to come on stage and be a surprise guest speller for a performance of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He’s still smarting about what happened next. “I’m a decent speller and made it to the second round,” he says. “But then the word they gave me to knock me out had a hyphen in it. Frankly, I think it was cheating. Not cool!”

Jon Cryer in “Pretty in Pink” (Photo: c/o 1986 Paramount)

Elimination aside, the Emmy-winning Two and a Half Men actor “had a wonderful time” taking part in the comedy musical that centers on six quirky, Type A adolescents and their coming-of-age journeys during the pressure-packed championship. Now, as the sardonic (and slightly unhinged) Vice Principal Douglas Panch, he’s the one at New World Stages pronouncing each increasingly difficult word—along with its definition, language of origin and use in a sentence, of course. “This has the most jokes per line of any role I’ve ever been a part of,” says Cryer, who made his Broadway debut back in 1983 with Torch Song Trilogy. “And I love that the audience members are part of the show. It’s really exhilarating.”

Cryer, whose run with the 20th anniversary production extends through September 6, spilled all the spellings to Broadway.com.

So, how did you go from one-time guest speller to the man in charge?

When I was asked to be the guest speller, I thought it sounded like fun. I recalled really liking it back in 2005 when I first saw it. I did it, and I’d forgotten how delightful it was. I felt like the tone and direction of this production really amplifies the original one in many ways. A couple of weeks after that, the producers said, “You know, [original star] Jason Kravits is leaving, would you be able to take over for the summer?” I was like, “Shit, yeah.” I was really attracted to this role because it’s so funny.

Can you pull back the curtain on those guest spellers? How does it work and who’s surprised you?

Every now and then we still have one. People are scared of doing it because they’re like, “Oh no, I’m not a good speller.” But that’s not the point! When there’s a celebrity, I’m allowed to mess with them and deploy words that we haven’t done in the show yet in whatever way I think will be the most fun. We had HwaBoon, the plant from Maybe Happy Ending, and the word I gave it was “Anthropomorphism,” which means giving human traits to non-human entities. Hoda Kotb was just here and signed up to go on stage along with the other audience members. Nobody knew in advance. I was like, “Wait, what?!”

Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Photo: Joan Marcus)

For much of the show, you’re at a desk and reading the words on index cards. What’s actually written on those cards?

Oh, those are the words with the definitions and sentences.

That must make your life easier, no?

It’s easier, but the index cards have to be in a specific order because my character is setting the pace and teeing up all these amazing performers. The show runs like clockwork! Jason masterminded this brilliant index card system, and it was really helpful when I first started because I only had two weeks of rehearsal. I copied it and honed it a little because the last thing I want is to take this beautiful piece of work and screw it up. So I have clues for myself.

Can you give an example?

At one point, I give Olive [Jasmine Amy Rogers] the word “flagellate” and once she spells it, I have to wait until two of the other characters have a small conversation before I introduce the next speller. Under the word on the card, I have the description and the note, “Be sure to wait.” I also need to remind myself to keep mispronouncing William Barfée's [Kevin McHale's character] last name.

"This has the most jokes per line of any role I’ve ever been a part of." —Jon Cryer

Your role doesn’t feature a solo number. Can you sing, too?

I can! I was in a concert production of Company at Lincoln Center [in 2011]. I’d love to sing in a musical, but it’s got to be the right thing. I love performing.

In your Playbill bio, you note that even though you’re widely known for your roles in film and television like Pretty in Pink and Two and a Half Men, you started your career on Broadway. Why did you phrase it like that instead of the usual listing of all your credits?

My thinking at the time was that other actors in the show are so accomplished and Tony nominees. I didn’t want anyone to feel like, “This sitcom guy is coming in and goofing up this wonderful show.” The theater is where I started, and I’ve been lucky enough to do it. So I figured it was an opportunity to remind people of that.

Angus T. Jones, Ashton Kucher and Jon Cryer in “Two and a Half Men” (Photo: c/o CBS)

What were those early Broadway days like for you?

My first job was Torch Song Trilogy in 1983 and then I did Brighton Beach Memoirs in 1984 after I did my first movie [No Small Affair]. I did that for about 10 months. During that time, Matthew [Broderick] needed an understudy in Biloxi Blues, and the producers asked me to do it too. The idea would be that I’d get out of costume from Brighton Beach Memoirs, run uptown a couple of blocks to the Biloxi Blues theater and perform the lead. The idea of doing two of the biggest plays on Broadway a night was so crazy; I knew there was no way I could do it.

And you haven’t been back since?

Let me think about it. I did a play on the West End in London that actually came to New York. I did Carnal Knowledge off-Broadway. I’ve done a fair amount off-Broadway. You know, I did a sitcom for 12 years. That took a big chunk of time from my career.

How has the scene changed the most in the past 40 years?

The eight-show schedule is still very demanding. But the biggest difference is the fan interaction. You’re dealing with fans on social media and at the stage door every night. At first, I was a little daunted by that because I’m not used to it. But now I love it because you feel like you’re part of the community. What’s always going to be wonderful about live theater is you’re all with these same people; you’re all experiencing these amazing performers together. To be on stage with the likes of Justin Cooley and Jasmine Amy Rogers and Lilli Cooper and Kevin McHale... I just feel lucky.

Neil Patrick Harris, Jon Cryer, and Jennifer Laura Thompson in the 2011 New York Philharmonic Orchestra Spring Gala Benefit Performance of "Company" (Photo: Dario Cantatore/Getty Images)

You’re a New York City native, so this experience really is a homecoming.

I’m thrilled to be home, and holy crap, it’s just a great time to just be in New York. The Saturday night that the Knicks won the championship, every other line was a Knicks reference. Then we realized, “Some of the people coming to our show may not be interested because they’re coming to see our show!” But I’m going to try to attribute the Knicks’ win to the fact that I’m back.

Now you just have to get a New York Knick to be a guest speller!

I love it! The closest I’ve gotten so far is seeing the buses full of players on Canal Street en route to the parade. But it was a lovely moment.

Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!