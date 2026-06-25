Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe to Star in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

This kind of day couldn’t get much better, but it keeps on trying! Tony nominees Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe will join Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway this summer as Seymour and Audrey, respectively. The duo begin performances at the Westside Theatre on July 21. Current stars Jordan Fisher and Nikki M. James will play their final performances as Seymour and Audrey on July 19.

Slater starred as SpongeBob SquarePants in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical on Broadway, which earned him a Tony Award nomination. Last season, Slater co-wrote and starred in Marcel on the Train at Classic Stage Company. Onscreen, he played Boq in the Wicked film and its sequel, Wicked: For Good. Wolfe is currently starring as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, ending her run on June 28. Her previous Broadway credits include Waitress, Falsettos and & Juliet, for which she received a Tony nomination.

Slater and Wolfe join current cast members Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. The off-Broadway production opened on October 17, 2019, directed by Michael Mayer.

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