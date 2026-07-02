First Look: Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway

Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Fernell Hogan as Leaf Coneybear in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Can you spell F-I-R-S-T L-O-O-K? Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan are the newest participants in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee off-Broadway. Both beginning their runs on June 24, Marano joins as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Hogan takes over as Leafy Coneybear for Justin Cooley through July 20. The pair join Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfée, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Head over to New World Stages to see the fun for yourself, where Spelling Bee is currently running through September 6.

Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Fernell Hogan as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Fernell Hogan as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Fernell Hogan as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!