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First Look: Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway

See Marano and Hogan in their new roles in Spelling Bee, which runs through September 6 at New World Stages

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 2, 2026
Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Fernell Hogan as Leaf Coneybear in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan joined The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee off-Broadway on June 24
  • Marano plays Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre; Hogan plays Leaf Coneybear through July 20
  • The musical runs at New World Stages through September 6

Can you spell F-I-R-S-T L-O-O-K? Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan are the newest participants in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee off-Broadway. Both beginning their runs on June 24, Marano joins as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Hogan takes over as Leafy Coneybear for Justin Cooley through July 20. The pair join Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfée, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Head over to New World Stages to see the fun for yourself, where Spelling Bee is currently running through September 6.

Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Fernell Hogan as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Fernell Hogan as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Fernell Hogan as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!

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The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

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