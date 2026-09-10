& Juliet to Close on Broadway After Four Years

& Juliet will play its final performance at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 3, 2027. Directed by Luke Sheppard and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, with a book by David West Read and a score featuring the hits of Max Martin, the musical based on Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers began Broadway performances on October 28, 2022 and officially opened on November 17, 2022. At the time of closing, it will have played 1,723 regular performances and 20 preview performances.

& Juliet is currently led by Gianna Harris as Juliet, with Chrissy Metz as Angélique, Alison Luff as Anne, Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Spencer Sutherland as Romeo, Mikai Hernandez as François and original Broadway cast member Paulo Szot reprising his role as Lance, with Joey Fatone and Reese Britts performing in the role on select dates.

The cast also includes Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Halima Dodo, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Megan Kane, Nicole Lamb, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan.

Kenzie Ziegler, Anthony Gargiula and Jeannette Bayardelle will join the show as Charmion, François and Angélique, respectively, on September 15. Aly Michalka will make her Broadway debut as Anne on November 3.

& Juliet features musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Bill Sherman, with scenic design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, video/projection design by Andrzej Goulding and hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas.



The production was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2022, including Best Musical. It is currently on tour in North America through November.

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