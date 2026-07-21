Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Dates for 2026–2027 Season Productions

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced dates for its productions during the upcoming 2026-2027 season both on and off-Broadway. Additional cast and creative team information will be announced at later dates.

The Broadway season begins with The Imaginary Invalid, written by Molière and adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, who also stars. Directed by Brandon J. Dirden, performances will begin on September 25, with opening night slated for October 22 at The Todd Haimes Theatre.

Dominique Morisseau’s Mix and Master, directed by Kamilah Forbes and starring Tony winners Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Kara Young, will follow. The show begins performances at the Haimes Theatre on January 5 and will open on January 27, 2027.

Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway season will conclude with the first Broadway revival of The Full Monty, which features a book by Terrence McNally and music and lyrics by David Yazbek. The musical, directed by Leigh Silverman and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, will begin performances on April 3 and open on April 25, 2027 at the Haimes Theatre.

First up off-Broadway is The Heart, a musical based on Réparer les Vivants by Maylis de Kerangal, with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath. Directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Mandy Moore, performances begin at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on October 8. Opening night is October 29.

The Grief Eater Near North Bender, Dylan Guerra’s comedic fable directed by Dustin Wills, will play the Pels Theatre beginning January 21 and open on February 11, 2027.

The Vagina Monologues by V, directed by Noma Dumezweni, will also play at the Pels Theatre. Dates for this production will be announced soon.