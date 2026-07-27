Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by the Numbers: 42 Spells, 61 Wands & More Broadway Magic

We're spotlighting Broadway's blockbusters this summer, and you don't need to be sorted into Ravenclaw to know that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child belongs on the list. The play began Broadway performances at the Lyric Theatre on March 16, 2018, introducing a new story that brings back many of the series' original characters. It's not quite Hogwarts: A History, but keep reading for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by the numbers, featuring spellbinding stats and illuminating stories from the production's cast and crew.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the events of the final Harry Potter book.

There have been nine different productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with six productions currently running around the world: on Broadway; in London's West End; in Hamburg, Germany; in Tokyo, Japan; in the Netherlands; and on the North American tour. Previous productions were staged in Melbourne, San Francisco and Toronto.

Original cast members Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Paul Thornley (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Seven members of the original West End company were also in the original Broadway cast: Jamie Parker (Harry), Poppy Miller (Ginny), Paul Thornley (Ron), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione), Alex Price (Draco), Sam Clemmett (Albus) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius).

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won six Tony Awards in 2018: Best Play, Best Direction of a Play for John Tiffany, Best Scenic Design of a Play for Christine Jones, Best Costume Design of a Play for Katrina Lindsay, Best Lighting Design of a Play for Neil Austin and Best Sound Design of a Play for Gareth Fry.

There have been 2,700 performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway as of July 27, 2026.

There have been three different iterations of the production on Broadway: the original two-part play, a reworked one-part play and the current version of the one-part play.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Only one cast member from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has also appeared in the films: Tom Felton, who reprises his role as Draco Malfoy!

Harry Potter's birthday is July 31, 1980.

Back to Hogwarts Day is celebrated on September 1.

"I read all the books, went to the midnight premieres, and prayed I’d get sorted into Gryffindor. I was, like all of my closest friends, obsessed with Harry Potter as a teenager," shares cast member Allie Re. "It’s an incredibly full circle moment to make my Broadway debut and finally get my letter for Hogwarts. Fourteen-year-old me is living out two dreams!"

The house of the Lyric Theatre seats 1,622 audience members.

Approximately 89 people are backstage for each performance: 36 cast members and 53 crew members, including stage and company management, stagehands, wardrobe and wigs, hair and makeup team members.

"One of my favorite moments in the show is actually the first mind-boggling illusion, when Harry Potter vanishes through the telephone booth," reveals Assistant Stage Manager Madison DeCoske.

The cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Excluding understudy outfits, there are 185 costumes.

Over 1,700 feet of wool was used to create the cloaks for the production's Broadway run.

Choreographer and movement director Steven Hoggett worked to perfect every cloak swish and wand flourish in the show. "Steven's movement is such a treat to perform. It's so embodied with pedestrianism, and has this life-but-more-magical feel to it. We got to spend time in the rehearsal space relearning what it was to walk like wizards, and to manipulate cloaks so that they soar across the stage," says ensemble member Darby Breedlove of how the rehearsal process for this production differs from learning traditional choreography. "The movement style is focused on building a larger community; how we respond to others onstage as well as how we all merge to create one entity teeming with chaos, fear or strength."

Kristen Martin backstage at "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Forty-three wigs are worn during each Broadway performance.

In every performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, there are 384 props on stage.

Sixty-one wands are used on stage per performance.

There are 42 different spells named in the script.

There are 903 lighting cues in the show, and 1,132 total cues if you include the pre-show lighting checkout process.

"Since we have so many lights on us and little on the actual audience, we can only see the first few rows of people before it just slowly turns to black," says company member Logan Becker. "I remember the first few times I was onstage there were moments I got so confused because you’ll be on the turntable and all of a sudden, you have no idea which side is the front. It can get very disorienting if you're not paying attention!"

Trish Lindstrom, John Skelley, Tom Felton, Daniel Fredrick and Rachel Christopher in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A time-turner is used 10 times in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

There are three dementors that appear in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Go back to Hogwarts and experience the magic for yourself at the Lyric Theatre, where the play continues to bewitch Broadway audiences eight times a week. Keep your wands at the ready, because we're highlighting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child all week long!

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