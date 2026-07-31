5 Reasons to See Moulin Rouge! The Musical Before It Says Au Revoir to Broadway

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is closing on August 30 after seven sparkling years on Broadway. A free-wheeling adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s beloved 2001 film, the bohemian extravaganza is jam-packed with pop music, petticoats, confetti and can-can choreography. Read on for five reasons why you should head to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre before Moulin Rouge! says gitchie, gitchie goodbye to the Great White Way.

1. Aaron Tveit is back.

Fresh off his tour de force turn in Chess, Aaron Tveit returns to his Tony-winning role as Christian from August 18 through 29. With his soaring voice, dramatic intensity and undeniable star power, Tveit helped define Moulin Rouge! from the beginning. His rare return engagement gives audiences another chance to see him as Christian, an impassioned American writer caught in the crossfire of a “Bad Romance.”

Original cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold as La Chocolat, Robyn Hurder as Nini, Holly James as Arabia and Jeigh Madjus as Baby Doll in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

2. A score with a nonstop parade of pop hits.

Moulin Rouge! boasts an electrifying score featuring hits like “Firework,” “Toxic,” "Chandelier," “Roxanne,” “Rolling in the Deep” and, of course, “Lady Marmalade.” What other production can weave crowd-pleasers by the Talking Heads and Beyoncé into its narrative with such ease? The show’s Act 1 closer “Elephant Love Medley” alone packs in 19 songs, including "Heroes," "Your Song" and "I Will Always Love You." It’s an unforgettable playlist reimagined with musical theater flair.

Derek McLane’s set for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

3. It’s a “Spectacular, Spectacular” party.

Moulin Rouge! is a feast for the senses. Derek McLane’s Tony-winning scenic design is a kaleidoscopic vision of Belle Époque-era Paris, complete with glittering chandeliers, a recreation of the titular establishment’s iconic windmill fixture, a towering elephant and every imaginable shade of red. Catherine Zuber’s Tony-winning costumes also delight, combining period detail with showgirl pizzazz in a vibrant palette. Musical numbers are often capped off with confetti streamers and pyrotechnics. Moulin Rouge! goes down like a glass of champagne: bright, bubbly and decadent.

The original cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

4. The next-level choreography.

Another Tony-winning element of Moulin Rouge! is Sonya Tayeh’s high-octane choreography. As you would expect, there are plenty of can-can high kicks throughout the show, but Tayeh doesn't stop there. True to the genre-spanning score and gleefully anachronistic nature of the material, she blends a host of dance styles. There are bump-and-grind jazz sequences, militaristic pop routines, expressionist free-for-alls and a tango or two. It’s an inventive and physically demanding feat performed with astonishing precision by a tireless ensemble.

Kelsie Watts as Satine and Christian Douglas as Christian in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

5. A love story for the ages.

At the center of Moulin Rouge! is the forbidden affair between Christian and Satine, a glamorous nightclub star betrothed to a powerful duke. While Christian is earnest and naive, Satine is worldly and jaded. Further complicating matters is a tragic secret that Satine struggles to keep hidden. Their story gives Moulin Rouge! a beating heart beneath its glittering surface. Come to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and get swept up in their impossible love.

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