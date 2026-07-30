Micaela Diamond and Will Pullen Join Broadway Revival of Awake and Sing!

Micaela Diamond and Will Pullen have joined the cast of the Broadway revival of Awake and Sing!. They will play Hennie and Ralph Berger in Clifford Odets’ landmark drama, directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The production also features the previously announced Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht and Jeremy Shamos. Performances will begin on December 15 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Opening night is set for January 7, 2027.

Diamond made her Broadway debut in The Cher Show and went on to earn a Tony nomination for her performance in Parade. Her other stage credits include Here We Are, The Seat of Our Pants and Mass. On screen, Diamond can be seen in Grotesquerie, Elsbeth, Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Tick...Tick...BOOM! and Up Here. Pullen appeared on Broadway in Sweat and To Kill a Mockingbird. His screen credits include Dope Thief, The Unforgivable, Dickinson, The Americans and The Devil You Know.

Awake and Sing! takes place in the 1930s in the Bronx. New ideas clash with the old amidst the poverty and shattered promises of the Great Depression. Three generations of the Berger family, trapped inside their cramped tenement, struggle to hold different visions of an American dream.