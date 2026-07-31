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Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Emmet Smith Reveals His Dream Broadway Revival on Broadway My Way

Broadway's Albus Potter shares his hottest theater takes, an intermission hack and the show he wants to see on his night off

Broadway My Way
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 31, 2026
Emmet Smith

What to Know

  • Emmet Smith makes his Broadway debut as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  • The native New Yorker shares his hottest theater takes on Broadway My Way
  • Get his best intermission hack and watch until the end for a special guest appearance

Emmet Smith wants to make it clear: it’s about time we had a Urinetown revival. Smith got on his Broadway soapbox for this week's Broadway My Way, taking a break from his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as Albus Potter. The young wizard took the train from Platform Nine and Three-Quarters to the Lyric Theatre to share some of his hottest theater takes, offer up an intermission hack and get honest about athleisure. As a native New Yorker, Smith’s Broadway opinions are to be trusted.

Watch below!

 

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