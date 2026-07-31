Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Emmet Smith Reveals His Dream Broadway Revival on Broadway My Way

Emmet Smith wants to make it clear: it’s about time we had a Urinetown revival. Smith got on his Broadway soapbox for this week's Broadway My Way, taking a break from his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as Albus Potter. The young wizard took the train from Platform Nine and Three-Quarters to the Lyric Theatre to share some of his hottest theater takes, offer up an intermission hack and get honest about athleisure. As a native New Yorker, Smith’s Broadway opinions are to be trusted.

Watch below!

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