Social Media Star Anthony Gargiula to Make Broadway Debut in & Juliet This Fall

Anthony Gargiula, the social media co-creator behind the “Kitchen Singing Series,” will make his Broadway debut in & Juliet as François this fall. He begins performances on September 15 and will remain with the company through December 6. Nathan Levy will play his final performance as François at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on September 6.

“Seeing my first Broadway show at seven years old sparked a dream that never left me. I remember thinking, ‘How do I get up there one day?’” said Gargiula in a statement. “Now, making my Broadway debut in & Juliet feels like the most unreal full-circle moment.”

Gargiula has performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Today, The Four and I Can See Your Voice. His online “Kitchen Singing Series,” created with Jonathan Tilkin, has featured collaborations with Jeff Goldblum, Kristen Bell, Leslie Odom Jr. and more. A recording artist, Gargiula can be heard on the songs “Constant” with Maverick City Music and Jordin Sparks, as well as the Disney tunes “I2I” and “Nobody Like U.”

& Juliet currently stars Gianna Harris as Juliet, Paulo Szot and Joey Fatone alternating as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Chrissy Metz as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Levy as François. As previously announced, Metz will play her final performance on September 13. Ben Jackson Walker joins & Juliet as Romeo on August 13.

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