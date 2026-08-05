Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mary Wiseman & More Join Cast of Second Stage's The Visitors

Esco Jouléy, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Mary Wiseman and Danny Wolohan (Photos: c/o Polk & Co., The Press Room)

The cast is set for Second Stage Theater's off-Broadway production of Bryna Turner's The Visitors, directed by Jenna Worsham. Esco Jouléy, Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Mary Wiseman and Danny Wolohan make up the company of the play, which begins performances on October 21 at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Opening night is November 9.

Jouléy’s stage credits include Windfall at Steppenwolf Theater, Trophy Boys and Wolf Play at MCC Theater and Merry Me at New York Theater Workshop. On television, Jouléy appeared in Dying for Sex and State of the Union.

Keenan-Bolger is a Tony winner for To Kill a Mockingbird. Her additional Broadway credits include Mother Play, The Glass Menagerie, The Cherry Orchard, Peter and the Starcatcher, Les Misérables and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. On film and television, Keenan-Bolger can be seen in The Gilded Age, Devil in Silver, The Good Wife and Line Of Fire.

Pullen will appear on Broadway in Awake & Sing! following his performance in The Visitors. His additional Broadway credits include Sweat and To Kill a Mockingbird. His screen credits include Dope Thief, The Unforgivable, Dickinson, The Americans and The Devil You Know.

Wiseman made her Broadway debut in Thérèse Raquin. On screen, Wiseman has appeared in Office Romance, The Residence, Star Trek, Marriage Story and Difficult People.

Wolohan has appeared on Broadway in Camelot, Macbeth, West Side Story and To Kill a Mockingbird. He originated the role of Uncle Bill in the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical. His television credits include The Gilded Age, Orange is the New Black and Veep.

The Visitors will feature scenic design by Kate Noll, costume design by Asta Bennie Hotstetter, lighting design by Stacey Derosier and sound design by Fan Zheng.

Joanna is in her mid-thirties and eager to become a parent. When she invites her three siblings to her New York City apartment to ask them for a shocking favor, they’re all forced to get to know each other as adults—but whether they’ll emerge from the visit closer or more at odds than ever is anyone’s guess.

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